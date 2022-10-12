Microsoft Adaptive Accessories are all-inclusive

Keyboards and mice aren’t really things able-bodied computer users give much thought to, but they can be a major hurdle for those with disabilities. Microsoft has stepped up its inclusivity efforts with a new Adaptive Accessories line, which will be going on sale later this month.

The tech giant first revealed the Adaptive Accessories range at its Ability summit back in March, but today finally confirmed customers would be able to place an order from the 25th of October. They join the Xbox Adaptive Controller and Surface Adaptive Kit, which were also developed with input from disabled users, and allow for extensive customisation to replace a standard mouse or keyboard input.

Leading the charge is the Adaptive Mouse, Hub and Buttons. The mouse can be used solo, or customised with an attachable tail and thumb supports that can sit on either side to suit left- and right-handers. The buttons are interchangeable, with D-Pads, joysticks and dual buttons available for a bespoke setup.

The Hub can connect to up to four different Adaptive Buttons, which can be set up to perform shortcuts or keystrokes, and works with existing third-party buttons or switches thanks to five 3.5mm connections.

Microsoft has also teamed up with 3D printing service Shapeways to offer a selection of different button toppers and 3D mouse tails, which were shaped with input from the disabled community. Business and education customers can hit up Shapeways for 3D printed Adaptive grips for the Microsoft Business Pen and Microsoft Classroom Pen 2, too.

Prices are an unknown right now, but given the Xbox Adaptive controller wasn’t a whole lot more than a standard Xbox One X pad, we’re betting the range won’t be too costly once it lands.