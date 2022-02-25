Marantz’s Model 40n amplifier wants to win you over with streaming smarts

No serious home audio setup would be complete without an amp, and with its sleek design and built-in streaming tricks, Marantz’s new Model 40n offering is gunning to be the centrepiece of your listening experience.

Following on from last year’s Model 30, the Marantz 40n’s biggest draw is its built-in HEOS-powered streaming smarts, gracing it with Spotify Connect, Amazon Music and Tidal for quick and easy access to your favourite tracks. It’ll work with your existing library too, supporting audio up to 24-bit/192kHz PCM, along with support for Apple AirPlay 2 and Bluetooth for simple wireless playback. There’s also a voice control-enabled remote that plays nice with Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant if you’re feeling too lazy to scroll through your library yourself.

Rear-ended

On the rear you’ll find a cavalcade of connectivity options, including an HDMI ARC input which’ll let you hook up your TV for a beefier surround sound experience. Analogue and digital inputs are also available, along with Marantz’s moving magnet phono stage if you’re into vinyl. A dedicated sub output with crossover adjustments will also let you optimise bass response for any room, saving you from unnecessarily rattling pictures off the walls with reckless abandon.

All of these various inputs will, according to Marantz, deliver “… spacious, dynamic sound with unmatched levels of detail and clarity,” thanks to the 40n’s analogue amplification skills. With 70 watts per channel it promises to outclass earlier models too, with a separated power supply and audio circuits, a heatsink, extra strong shielding and shorter signal paths to help keep the signal as pure as possible. Standard perfection-chasing audiophile stuff.

With a rather handsome design that features a fetching checkered pattern accent, the Marantz Model 40n will be available for £2199 in Marantz Black and Silver Gold from authorised dealers in March .