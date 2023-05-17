LG rolling out updated interface to older OLED TV models

You don’t have to strap one of the latest tellies to your wall to get the latest features, older models usually get some of these through software updates. One major request from owners of older LG OLED TV models has been the software interface, which hasn’t changed much since launch. Thankfully, LG has listened, and is now rolling out an update interface to some older OLED models.

All LG TV models from 2020, including LCD and OLED TVs, will receive a software update bringing a redesigned interface. The update will introduce WebOS 21 to the tellies, which brings a full-screen home page. Until now, these older goggleboxes have been stuck with a smaller menu bar at the bottom of the screen. This design remained unchanged since launch, and more closely resembled even older software. Users can toggle between the two interfaces through the Settings app.

While the software interface might sound like a minor upgrade, it brings some nifty extra features. Through the full-screen homepage, it’s easier to discover new content through recommendations. It’s also easier to navigate between streaming apps, and LG has some extra widgets available to provide information at a quick glance. Rather than introducing anything major, it provides a nicer way to interact with the screen on your wall.