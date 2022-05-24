Lego’s latest is the epic (and costly) Technic Ferrari Daytona SP3

Lego has revealed a 1:8 scale Technic version of the iconic Ferrari Daytona SP3 and we’ve got up close with it at Lego’s 90 years of Play event in Denmark today.

The 3,778-piece model has a whole host of working details as you’d expect. And it’s definitely not a budget build either, slated at $400/£350. We’re a long way from the £150 generic Technic supercar we built a few decades ago!

The Ferrari Daytona SP3’s details include a functioning 8 speed sequential gearbox, opening butterfly doors, striking silver lacquered wheel rims, interior details and a steering wheel with the famous prancing horse logo. V12 engine with moving pistons and is a whopper at 59cm long, 14cm high and 25cm wide. It’ll be available from 1 June.

Naturally, Ferrari was heavily involved with the model’s design: “Thanks to this outstanding recreation with Lego elements, Ferrari and Lego fans can now build this car piece-by-piece and feel like they are participants in the assembly process”, said Flavio Manzoni, Chief Design Officer at Ferrari.

Lego’s CEO Niels B. Christiansen, added: “No detail has been overlooked in the design and as someone with an engineering background myself, I’m blown away by the attention to detail and precision of the model at such a small scale.

“We’re incredibly lucky to be able to partner with Ferrari to help fans turn their dreams into a reality as they build this standout example of racing excellence for real with this new set.”

Ferrari and Lego have also teamed up to spill some behind-the-scenes info in a coffee table book, also available to buy from 1 June.

Play