Lego's killer robot, PCs supertest & the 89 greatest video games of all time in October's issue of Stuff - out now!

R2-D2 has a lot to answer for. The adorable little rust bucket taught us that robots were benevolent creations intent on saving the galaxy from evil. Having seen Lego's new Boost Creative Toolbox, we're not so sure any more.
A machine that can build other tiny machines - why wouldn't you be suspicious? That's why the cover feature of October's Stuff is dedicated to the drones, vacs and 'bots that are slowly taking over our skies, schools and homes. It's a full-on invasion and we're sounding the alarm.
When not indulging our inner conspiracy theorists, we spent the month arguing with each other. Only this time we managed to get a not-at-all contentious list of the 89 greatest ever video games out of our back and forth. Don't panic, WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Party Game$! definitely made the cut. As did Monkey Island 2: LeChuck's Revenge. There's a 60 per cent chance Half-Life is in there as well. You'll have to check to be sure.
As if that wasn't enough techy reading to be getting on with, we've also pitted the iMac, the Surface Studio and Dell's ridiculous Envy 3 against each other in an all-in-one PCs supertest. That's as well as our verdict on the Amazon Echo Show, Samsung Galaxy Book 10.6in, Sony A99 II and plenty more awesome gadget offerings.
