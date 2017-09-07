Lego's killer robot, PCs supertest & the 89 greatest video games of all time in October's issue of Stuff - out now!

R2-D2 has a lot to answer for. The adorable little rust bucket taught us that robots were benevolent creations intent on saving the galaxy from evil. Having seen Lego's new Boost Creative Toolbox, we're not so sure any more.

A machine that can build other tiny machines - why wouldn't you be suspicious? That's why the cover feature of October's Stuff is dedicated to the drones, vacs and 'bots that are slowly taking over our skies, schools and homes. It's a full-on invasion and we're sounding the alarm.