June issue of Stuff out now

The June issue of Stuff magazine is out now and while lockdown life is still lingering we've brought you all the tips, tricks and tech to stave off the boredom and master life at home.
Whether it's upgrading your home cinema setup to stream the best now shows, picking a sound system and speakers for podcasts, digital radio and music, or how to WFH more effectively with hybrid tablets and more, Stuff has you covered.
Aside from twiddling thumbs on touchscreens, we've picked out our favourite big-ass Lego kits for passing the time, there's a VR headset battle for the ultimate in virtual escapism, the return of Streets of Rage, and not one, but two notable inclusions for Jeff Goldblum.
Carbs, cameras and compact gaming
In Hot Stuff we take a closer look at Apple’s iPhone SE, Polar’s carb-tracking fitness watch, Canon’s 8K camera, Intel’s awesome compact gaming rig, and the new DJI Mavic Air 2.
The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro get an in-depth review, but both face stiff competition from RealMe’s X50 Pro 5G. How to rid your house of nasty smells and viruses with our pick of the best air purifiers, plus has Philips made the best OLED TV for under a grand?
Earphones, smartwatches and robo-vacs
Elsewhere in a bumper reviews section – where 179 gadgets receive a coveted Stuff star rating – you'll find verdicts on Beats' new Powerbeats, the latest luxury smartwatch from Tag Heuer, the crazily clever Dyson Heurist robo-vac, and the Fitbit Charge 4 – now with added GPS.
We spent two weeks breaking sweat (and the odd PB) with the Wattbike Atom connected exercise bike, delved deeper into the Samsung Galaxy S20 to help you get the most from the handset, and reviewed the latest and greatest games, including the thrilling Final Fintasy VII Remake, the eery Resident Evil 3, and the downright cathartic Animal Crossing.
