I think Honor’s upcoming Magic 7 will change the game for voice assistants

The phone is going to have a completely on-device assistant as part of MagicOS 9.0, running on Snapdragon 8 Elite

We’re all used to voice assistants and we’re all used to varying responses from them. Often the experience is one of frustration and part of that is down to connectivity, which if substandard, can often mean that queries aren’t resolved.

However, I think Honor’s Magic 7 incoming phone is set to change the game in terms of voice assisants. That’s because the phone is going to have a completely on-device assistant as part of MagicOS 9.0 that can carry out varioous tasks completely on the device rather than relying on the cloud as much.

That should speed up the experience. Of course, it won’t be long before others do the same, but it seems as though Honor will be first.

The assistant will be called Autopilot AI (yes, it’s a little too similar to Microsoft’s Copilot in terms of name) and will work in the same way you’re used to dealing with an assistant, using a simple text or voice prompt. If you choose to allow it,

Autopilot AI will be able to learn more about you to make intelligent decisions based on your preferences – Honor used the example of which milk you prefer with your coffee, for example.

The assistant will be capable of various tasks including calendar scheduling, notification management and file transfers. It should also be able to assist with travel planning, too.

The new device will also use generative AI for mobile gaming to reduce the load on the graphics processor and manage temperatures.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite-based Honor Magic 7 Series will launch in China first on 30 September, with a wider launch to follow – probably in early 2025.

