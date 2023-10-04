How to watch Google’s Pixel 8 event today

Google will reveal its latest upcoming devices later today. It has scheduled a Pixel 8 reveal event in New York and has sent out media invites to either attend the event in person for those in the US or view a live stream elsewhere.

We knew previously that the event would yield the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, following a well-established pattern. On Threads, Google posted last month: “Big fall launches are stressful, but Pixel helps these Best Phones Forever stay cool as cucumbers. The w8 is almost over. Rest up for Made By Google on October 4th.”

This Thread was also accompanied by a video pointing out the iPhone’s lack of a few Pixel-specific features. These include “unblurring old photos, answering unknown calls with AI and live translating messages”. The video also pokes fun at the iPhone only just getting USB-C with the iPhone 15.

When is the Made by Google event?

The Made by Google event will take place at 7am PT, 10am ET and 3pm GMT and will last at least an hour. Here’s the YouTube live stream for you to watch right here:

The event won’t just reveal the Pixel 8, though – Google says there will be a ‘portfolio of devices’ revealed. We’ll definitely also see the Pixel Watch 2 detailed, too. The watch will reportedly include improved health tracking thanks to Fitbit smarts. Though the rumours are the battery life won’t be much improved over the original, which is a shame.

We know the Pixel 8 will have three lenses contained within an oval cut-out on the camera shelf. Plus there’s an extra sensor visible too. The new devices are set to have more rounded edges than their predecessors, too. We may also hear about a bunch of new Android 14 features, too. Android 14 has been delayed a bit so expect some kind of official launch chat. There will probably be some Pixel 8-exclusive software as part of this. That part of the event will reveal an audio version of Google’s Magic Eraser.

