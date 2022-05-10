Tomorrow’s the day, Android fans. Google I/O 2022 is set to kick off at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California and it’s the biggest iteration of the tech giant’s developer conference in years. You don’t have to miss a second of the action, either. We’re here to explain how to watch Google I/O live online and stream all the biggest announcements right from home.

That’s because Google is making a free I/O 2022 live stream available to people all over the world. In fact, you don’t even have to leave this page, as we’ve embedded the YouTube live streamn just below! The Google I/O keynote start time is 11am PT locally on America’s West Coast, which is 1pm ET on the other side of the US, and 6pm BST in the UK.

Things typically last for about two hours, so tune in with us and you’ll be among the first to hear about what’s new in Android 13, as well as (we think) what the new Pixel 6a smartphone looks like.

Play

If you’d rather check it out via YouTube, that’s cool too. You’ll find it on Google’s YouTube page, where there’s a version available in American Sign Language for accessibility.

Anyone who’s really into Google will also find it easy to stream other sessions and talks from Google I/O 2022. The opening keynote is the main draw for most people, but there’s a full programme running May 11-12 and anyone registered with Big G as a developer can stream along.

You’ll find a handy big ‘Register’ button in the top right-hand corner of the official Google I/O website, where the opening shindig is also being aired in its entirety.

In addition to the Pixel 6a and Android 13, there’s even a chance we’ll get some kind of teaser (or even full reveal!) for the oft-rumoured Pixel Watch, Google’s near-mythical in-house smartwatch.

Join us to watch all the action unfold, but if you don’t have time, check back after the event for all the latest news and easy to understand analysis from the show, which we’ll be covering in full.

Read more: Google Pixel 7 preview