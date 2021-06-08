How to hear Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos on Apple Music

Songs on Apple Music can now be heard in Spatial Audio with support for Dolby Atmos at no extra cost.

It's a hefty shot across the bows of streaming rivals like Spotify and Tidal, with the multidimensional audio upgrade in addition to a catalogue of 75 million songs in Lossless Audio available to Apple Music subscribers (£9.99 monthly).

Dolby Atmos tracks on Apple Music play by default in iOS 14.6 on all Apple AirPods and Beats headphones with an H1 or W1 chip, as well as the built-in speakers on the latest iPhones, iPads and Macs.

Apple says it'll be adding new Dolby Atmos tracks as it goes and curating dedicated Dolby Atmos playlists to help discover new music in the format. Albums will also carry a badge to make them easier to identify.

The news comes after Amazon Music HD – usually an extra fiver a month on top of Amazon Music Unlimited (£9.99 monthly, £7.99 Prime members) – announced it will also cease charging extra for lossless music.

However, there are price rises for Spotify Premium affecting families, couples and students, although the individual subscription rate looks set to remain at £9.99 a month.

So what is Spatial Audio and how can your ears get involved?