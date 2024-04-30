Here’s how you can get a free Galaxy S24 with one expensive catch

When it comes to tech deals, there probably isn’t one better than getting one of the best smartphones for free. And that’s exactly what Samsung is offering. There’s currently a UK deal to get a free Galaxy S24. With one pretty expensive catch: you’ve got to pre-order a new TV first.

This free Galaxy S24 deal involves Samsung’s latest line-up of TVs, including the Neo QLED and OLED beasts. They’re packed to the brim with AI-driven smartness to make your viewing as crisp as a fresh packet of crisps. We’re talking top-notch brightness, lifelike picture quality, and colours so vibrant you might need to wear shades indoors.

The free Galaxy S24 you get depends on the model of the TV you buy. For example, nab yourself a Samsung S95D or others in the QN95D, QN93D, QN90D, QN88D, and QN85D series (sizes varying from 55-inch to 85-inch), and you’ll get a Galaxy S24 worth £799 tossed in for free. But if you go big with the QN900D, QN800D, or the larger models of QN95D and QN90D, they’ll bump that up to a Galaxy S24+, worth £999.

But wait, there’s more! Samsung is also throwing in a soundbar valued up to £599 with selected TV purchases. And for the audiophiles, snagging a Samsung Music Frame wireless speaker comes with a bonus SEE Tickets voucher worth £100 – ideal for live music lovers. Or if your current telly is looking tatty, you can trade it in and pocket £500 off your new one.

This deal is running until 14 May 2024, and you’ll have to order directly from Samsung. It’s a pretty pricey way to get a free Galaxy S24 – but a nice perk if you needed a new TV.

