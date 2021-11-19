Google’s Nest Mini smart speaker is now available for less than £20

Google’s Nest Mini was already one of the easiest ways to add smart assistance to your humble abode: cute, clever and connected, the wall-mountable speaker could find a place in just about any space. Now the dinky disc is even more accessible, thanks to an early Black Friday discount from the big G.

We gave the Nest Mini a full five-star review when we first tested it back in 2019 – and the fabric-topped blob is even better value right now. Normally sold at the fair price of £49, Google’s slashed the Nest Mini’s tag down to a super-affordable £19.

At £19, you can buy two of the pocket-money pucks and still have change from the usual price. Hey Google, what percentage saving is that? 60%, that’s what. Which is not a number to be sniffed at.

And Google’s not stopped there. Looking for a Nest speaker with a little more sonic punch? The bigger, beefier Nest Audio is currently discounted by £20 as part of Google’s early Black Friday sale.

Need an easy streamer for better TV? The standard Chromecast is a steal at the reduced price of £18. Scoop a few and you’ve got this year’s stocking fillers sorted.

For those keen to keep an eye on their pad, the battery-powered Nest Cam is currently discounted by £30, while homes in need of a smart hub can benefit from an identical £30 discount on the standard Nest Hub.

And if you’re in the market for a Wi-Fi upgrade, Google’s also cut the cost of its Nest Wi-Fi mesh network devices. A router and point pack will set you back £50 less than usual, while the older Google Wi-Fi triple pack is also available at a £50 discount. Bring home the lot for a smart pad at a smarter price.

