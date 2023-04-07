Google’s AirTag rival could launch in May at Google I/O 2023

Top of the wish list for many Google fans has been the brand’s rival to the AirTag. Preemptively dubbed the Pixel Tag, the Bluetooth tracker has been rumoured for months, with features making their way out of the rumour mill. And thanks to a new report, it looks like we don’t have to wait much longer to get the device.

According to a report from Naver, Google is planning to debut the Pixel Tag at Google I/O 2023. Naver’s report didn’t go into much more detail than that. It also referenced Samsung working on a new SmartTag, which is also expected at I/O. Perhaps Google will let other Android brands use the network of connected of devices in development (much like Apple’s Find My network for the AirTag). Though, that’s just a prediction for now.

I/O is Google’s annual software showcase, where the brand shows off the latest developments in Android, AI, software, apps, and more. Over recent years, Google’s also been giving teases of upcoming products, such as the Pixel 7 at last year’s keynote. We wouldn’t be surprised if the new AirTag rival makes its first appearance here.

From previous leaks, we already expect the Pixel Tag to pack a speaker, alongside support Bluetooth Low Energy, and Ultra-Wideband (UWB) connectivity. You’ll also be able to Fast Pair the tracker, just like Pixel Buds or AirTags with iPhones. We expect the Pixel Tag to work just like other trackers on the market. And now, it seems we’ll find out pretty soon.

Read more: What to expect from Google in 2023