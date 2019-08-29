Games Watch: the 5 best new games coming out in September 2019

Even during the slowest months of the year, you'll find the release list stocked with literally hundreds of games across consoles, PC, and mobile. It's madness.
Given that, it can be easy to overlook some magnificent game releases amidst the stack, but worry not: we're here to help. Our Games Watch column points out the five biggest and brightest games on the immediate horizon, and outlines why each seems like it'll be well worth your time and money.
With that in mind, here's your monthly compendium of the five most scintillating new releases coming before October rolls around. You can thank us later.
Gears 5 – 10 September
Gears of War is a shooter that – while still fun in its most recent iteration (Gears of War 4) – was desperately in need of a shot in the arm. And Gears 5 looks to be just that, as The Coalition seems intent on taking the franchise to deeper, darker terrain.
Gears 5 switches things up by making Kait Diaz the lead, and the campaign seems to have more of a psychological edge in addition to serving up more diverse-looking environments. On top of that, the new three-player Escape mode looks fun, while Horde gets a boost with distinctive hero-style characters featuring unique abilities and loadouts.
Platform: XB1, PC
Price: £50
Borderlands 3 – 13 September
On the other hand, Borderlands 3 doesn't look significantly different from its predecessor. But given the seven years since Borderlands 2 and just how much of a blast that game was with pals, we're not too bothered about it.
Borderlands 3 looks like another raucous romp, tossing you into a cel-shaded world full of chaotic foes to blast and loads of fun stuff to snag. Grab your favourite vault-hunting comrades and get ready to shoot and loot once more.
Platforms: PS4, XB1, PC
Price: £50
The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening – 20 September
The next Zelda game for Switch isn't a sprawling, open-world odyssey like Breath of the Wild (but that sequel is officially coming at some point). Even so, there's plenty of reason to be excited about Link's Awakening.
As some series fans no doubt realized, this is a completely remade edition of the Game Boy Zelda game from ages ago. From such humble origins comes a refreshed game that looks incredibly charming, thanks to its almost Claymation-esque or toy-like aesthetic, and we have to admit that we're excited to get a taste of the classic Zelda formula again.
Platforms: Switch
Price: £50
Mario Kart Tour – 25 September
It's finally here (almost) – the official mobile version of Mario Kart is just weeks away from wide release. We've seen other solid kart racers on mobile, but Nintendo's genre-defining hit has long been on our wish list, and soon we'll see whether it was worth the wait.
As the trailer shows, Mario Kart Tour deviates from the core franchise in a big way by featuring identifiable real-world locations such as Paris and Tokyo, along with more traditional courses based on Nintendo game franchises. It's also in portrait orientation, which… is a decision that was made… and we'll have to see whether the free-to-play component sullies the competition at all. For now, we remain optimistic.
Platforms: iOS/Android
Price: Free
FIFA 20 – 27 September
Last year's FIFA 19 made a stadium-sized play with the addition of Champions League branding, which helped complete the package as the leading football sim of today. FIFA 20's big addition comes at a slightly smaller level: on the streets.
Of course, EA Sports' latest still has all of the pro action we've come to expect from the series, but it also introduces a VOLTA Football mode that seems to be inspired by the old FIFA Street games. The mode, which scales between 3v3 and 5v5 matches, provides a much different play and aesthetic experience than traditional football. Will this be the experience that most FIFA players gravitate towards? We'll find out in a few weeks.
Platforms: PS4, XB1, PC, Switch
Price: £50