You’ll be able to send texts over satellite straight from your phone with this UK carrier

As good as smartphone coverage is these days, it’s not perfect. Imagine being halfway up a hill in the Highlands. The view’s cracking, but you won’t have a signal bar in sight. That’s the kind of scenario Virgin Media O2 wants to fix with its brand-new O2 Satellite service, which will let you send texts over satellite straight from your phone.

The UK carrier is working with Starlink Direct to Cell. That’s Elon’s lot with the space lasers. Virgin Media O2 is the first UK carrier to tap into Starlink’s satellite-to-phone tech, which has been working in the US for some time now.

It’s almost identical to the system that powers Starlink on the ground. Starlink has a network of more than 650 satellites whizzing around in low-Earth orbit, acting like mobile towers in the sky. These satellites connect to your 4G phone using O2’s licensed spectrum. If you’re in a spot with zero bars, your phone will quietly switch to satellite mode to get a text message out. It’s similar to the tech behind Apple’s Emergency SOS feature, but you can use these text messages any time – not just in an emergency.

To start with, it’ll be limited to messaging, but you can expect app support focused on the basics like texts, maps, and location services soon after. It’s not going to stream Netflix while you’re up Ben Nevis, but for anyone who’s ever lost signal the moment they needed it most, this is a genuine game-changer. Over time, Virgin Media O2 says it’ll expand what the service can do, with data and even video expected to be on the cards.

The UK carrier reckons this satellite coverage will boost their UK landmass reach to over 95% within a year of launch, which is nothing to sniff at. Internal trials are happening now, and the public rollout is slated for the first half of 2026. No word yet on how much O2 Satellite will cost as an add-on, but you can register your interest over on the O2 website.