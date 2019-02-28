Games Watch: the 5 best new games coming out in March 2019

Even during the slowest months of the year, you'll find the release list stocked with literally hundreds of games across consoles, PC, and mobile. It's madness.
Given that, it can be easy to overlook some magnificent game releases amidst the stack, but worry not: we're here to help. Our Games Watch column points out the five biggest and brightest games on the immediate horizon, and outlines why each seems like it'll be well worth your time and money.
With that in mind, here's your monthly compendium of the five most scintillating new releases coming before April rolls around. You can thank us later.
ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove – 1 March
It's been 17 years since the last ToeJam & Earl game and nearly three decades since the original Mega Drive classic, but this oddball franchise is back in action this week with ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove.
Hailing from the original series creator, Back in the Groove is sort of a retro throwback, keeping the isometric viewpoint and gameplay elements from the original game, while looping in some features from the sequel and adopting 3D graphics all the while. Will ToeJam & Earl still feel immensely cool in 2019? We sure hope so.
Platform: PS4, Switch, Xbox One, PC
Price: £17
Devil May Cry 5 – 8 March
While we (and many others) loved it, the DmC: Devil May Cry reboot has officially been rebuked: enough die-hard fans were salty about the makeover, and now Capcom is going back to basics with Devil May Cry 5.
Admittedly, it also looks pretty great. Devil May Cry 5 is still all about ultra-stylish hack-and-slash (and shoot!) gameplay as you take out an array of wicked-looking demonic foes, plus this one introduces the intriguing V—who can summon beasts—as a third playable character alongside Dante and Nero.
Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC
Price: £40
The Division 2 – 15 March
For a while there, Ubisoft's original The Division was one of our favourite games of 2016 thanks to its compelling shoot-and-loot gameplay and enticing post-outbreak environment of a ravaged New York City. Well, it's time to squad up again as The Division 2 is nearly here.
The sequel keeps the same general premise as the original, but shifts the terrain to a fallen Washington D.C. several months after the first game. Expect a more robust shooter that builds upon the debut, and if you didn't play the first Division, you can give the sequel a shot this weekend during the free open beta test.
Platform: PS4, Xbox One, PC
Price: £52
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – 22 March
Hidetaka Miyazaki has become one of the most beloved developers in recent years due to ultra-tough gauntlets like Dark Souls and Bloodborne, so it's no surprise that there's plenty of hype built around his new game, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.
It seems sure to be another very challenging action game, but this one has no role-playing elements plus it focuses on a stealth shinobi – and even takes some cues from the old Tenchu series that FromSoftware once had a hand in. All told, that sounds like a powerful combination to us.
Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC
Price: £50
Yoshi's Crafted World – 29 March
There's been plenty to play on Switch so far this year, but it's been a good couple of months since the last big Nintendo exclusive. That changes at the end of March with the release of Yoshi's Crafted World, a game that's been on our radar for some time now.
Developed by Good-Feel, the team behind the brilliant Kirby's Epic Yarn on Wii (which actually also hits 3DS in March), Yoshi's Crafted Yarn lets you leap through and explore diorama-like environments that look like they're made of real materials. It's a bit like LittleBigPlanet in that regard, but you can flip these environments to see areas from behind and solve puzzles.
Platforms: Switch
Price: £45