Nike’s Project Amplify robotic shoes give runners an ‘extra set of calf muscles’

If the Nike Vaporfly Next% super running shoes caused a controversy for pushing Eliud Kipchoge under two-hours in the marathon, we can’t imagine World Athletics is going to be on board with the sportswear giant’s latest innovation – the world’s first powered footwear system.

Today Nike has announced Project Amplify, a robotic pair of runners that are not designed for elite athletes, but to help “every day athletes go a little bit faster and farther” without putting in as much literal leg work. The company plans to target people who currently notch up miles in the 10-12 minute range. Sign me up!

Nike says the shoes, which have a cuff around the shin and calf with a system encompassing the heel and the side of the foot, is comprised of a motor, drive belt and a rechargeable battery in the cuff. Together they work to “augment natural lower leg and ankle movement” and gives people “in effect, a second set of calm muscles.” Nice.

The shoes themselves have a carbon fibre plate and can be worn independently of the robotics system. Nike says this aid, which is still in the early testing stage, is designed for anyone who wants to run or walk a little more often, or perhaps extend their activity for longer. Nike likens the innovation to e-bikes that have enabled cyclists to extend their ride or commute longer distances.

“This makes it easier for everyday athletes to walk or run more often, for longer amounts of time, while having more fun — adding movement to their lives, extending their walking commute, or helping them to enjoy the run for another mile or two,” Nike says in a press release.

The company plans a consumer launch for this product in the coming years, by which time I think I’ll be begging for them.