You won’t believe how many features this budget go-anywhere projector has

These days, projectors are often needlessly expensive or laughably bad. You can fork out for something that requires hours of set up, or you roll the dice on a plasticky, no-name box from Amazon that sounds like a jet engine. That’s why the Vibe One caught my eye – the first gadget from Xgimi’s new sub-brand called Vibe.

This thing is tiny, colourful, and looks like something you could casually whip out on movie night. It’s less “cinema room” and more “living room wall meets spontaneous movie,” which is very much the vibe they’re going for – pun aggressively intended.

Feature-wise, the Vibe One has plenty to offer. Xgimi’s latest can beam out your favourite content at 1080p resolution, while sat atop a swivel-stand that can tilt up to 160 degrees. You should be able to get the angle just right from up close or slightly further away. You even get auto-keystone and auto-focus that make it super easy to set this projector up after you move it about.

Dual 3W JBL speakers blast out sound, while pulling double duty as a Bluetooth speaker. It offers proper Google TV support with actual licensed Netflix, so you can watch all the best streaming services. There’s even an optional battery model that’ll run for a full movie without being plugged in. And yes, it has a handle, so you can carry this thing around wherever you go.

Despite the price, the Vibe One doesn’t feel like a stripped-down version of something more expensive. It feels like something made for people who wouldn’t usually bother with a projector at all. It comes in plenty of colours, so you can customise it based on your “vibe” – or the room it’s going to sit in.

Xgimi’s new Vibe One projector is currently available to pre-order for $199 directly from the brand. The price will jump to $269 once it hits open sales on 5 November. In the UK and across Europe, it’s already shipping for £219 or €249.