Fitbit smartwatch: everything we know so far

The Apple Watch has had a pretty easy time of it in smartwatch town.

But galloping over from a nearby village called Fitbit is a smart gunslinger who reckons this town is big enough for the both of them.

Fitbit has confirmed that it is definitely building the logical evolutionary step from fitness trackers like the Blaze. To be fair, we had our suspicions when it bought Pebble and Vector last year.

But what will make Fitbit’s next wearable ‘smart’ rather than just another tracker? And how exactly will it avoid becoming just another Apple Watch clone? Here’s everything we know so far.