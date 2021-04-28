Everything you need to know about Samsung’s 2021 Galaxy Book lineup

Samsung teased the most powerful Galaxy devices to date, and in a streaming event today, we found out exactly what they are.

Yep, they’re laptops. No big surprise there, but the results are still plenty appealing. The new Galaxy Book Pro anchors Samsung’s premium laptop lineup, while a Galaxy Book Pro 360 model brings in a convertible design, 5G support, and bundled-in S Pen stylus.

There’s also a base Galaxy Book model with less flash and perks, as well as a hearty Galaxy Book Odyssey a little further out on the horizon with more power and a beefier battery. Here’s a look at everything announced today and when you’ll be able to get them.