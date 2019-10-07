Drop everything and download: Takoway

The backstory finds Tako the hexapus captured and dumped in a lab, and she’s not thrilled about this. Cue: escape. This involves getting from start point to end point, in maze-like boxes. Some chums – a snail; a salamander; sea cucumbers – are roped in to help, although they really represent standard puzzler tropes like switches and portals.

There is, however, a cunning twist that transforms the game into something special – swipe across the screen and the perspective shifts. If you were on the top of the box, you’ll instantly end up on another face – and the maze will be different, too. It’s like sci-fi Tako flicks between two realities during her journey. It’s all rather surprising, disorienting and brain-bending, making for some excellent puzzling.