Drop everything and download: Sega Forever

Remember those amazing Sega games you used to play? Now they’re back for Android and iOS!

In truth, they never really went away – ever since emulation became a thing, owners of old games have recognised the money to be made in old rope.

But Sega Forever is a new rallying cry, and reportedly the start of something big – an endlessly growing collection of retro hits aiming to hurl you back to the halcyon days of gaming.