Drop everything and download: Hatch

There are loads of great Android games, even if you’re a massive cheapskate. But Hatch tries something new – games on demand, entirely for free, and without you even having to download them before you play.

The press release coos about Hatch being “the Netflix of gaming for mobile”, but this kind of streaming tech will be familiar to a great many gamers already.

That said, this is the first time it’s been unleashed so audaciously on mobile, providing free access to gems like Hitman GO, Leo’s Fortune, and Mini Metro.