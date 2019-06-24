Drop everything and download: Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

Honestly, it's hard to pick apart Wizards Unite. It does exactly what it sets out to do with a fair bit of gusto, and it's clear Niantic has learned a lot from its time working on Pokemon Go. Unlike its predecessor, Wizards Unite has managed to avoid any launch issues (for me, at least), and has some nice extra features and flourishes that help set it apart. That said, it's still hard to shake the feeling that you're essentially playing the same game.

Sure, casting spells is more complex and rewarding than tossing a Pokeball, but the core gameplay loop will still have you strolling through parks and city centres in search of strange beasts and landmarks. The in-game map is even the exact same, with the Gyms of Pokemon Go being replaced like-for-like by Fortresses, Greenhouses, and Inns.

Like I said earlier, if you're happy with more of the same then go right ahead and ignore me, but if you were expecting something a little deeper, you might be left feeling a tad underwhelmed by Wizards Unite.