Drop everything and download: Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

You're a wizard, esteemed Stuff reader.
No, I'm not pulling your strangely long legs (you should really let Madam Pomfrey take a look at those), so grab your wand, slip into something a bit more magical, and head to the nearest portkey, because the wizarding world is in grave danger, and this time it'll take more than Harry Potter and his band of incredibly capable high schoolers to save it.
What does it do?
Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is an augmented reality mobile game that asks users to explore the real-world in search of magical creatures and artefacts that have been displaced from the wizarding world. You see, an event called the 'Calamity' has scattered those 'Foundables' throughout our muggle world, and it'll be your job to hunt them down and send them back to their rightful place by casting spells, supping potions, and generally living out your wildest Harry Potter fantasies.
Players will also be able to step into iconic locations thanks to the magic of augmented reality portkeys, and create a unique Ministry of Magic ID detailing their wand type, chosen profession, and Hogwarts house. Aside from those Potter-specific touches, the overall gameplay experience feels very similar to Pokemon Go, and that makes perfect sense given both games were created by developer Niantic. Long story short, then: if you enjoyed Pokemon Go and also happen to adore Harry Potter, you're going to feel right at home in the world of Wizards Unite.
Any downsides?
Honestly, it's hard to pick apart Wizards Unite. It does exactly what it sets out to do with a fair bit of gusto, and it's clear Niantic has learned a lot from its time working on Pokemon Go. Unlike its predecessor, Wizards Unite has managed to avoid any launch issues (for me, at least), and has some nice extra features and flourishes that help set it apart. That said, it's still hard to shake the feeling that you're essentially playing the same game.
Sure, casting spells is more complex and rewarding than tossing a Pokeball, but the core gameplay loop will still have you strolling through parks and city centres in search of strange beasts and landmarks. The in-game map is even the exact same, with the Gyms of Pokemon Go being replaced like-for-like by Fortresses, Greenhouses, and Inns.
Like I said earlier, if you're happy with more of the same then go right ahead and ignore me, but if you were expecting something a little deeper, you might be left feeling a tad underwhelmed by Wizards Unite.
Where can I get it?
Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is available for iOS and Google Play, and can be downloaded for free on both platforms.