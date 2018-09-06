Drop everything and download: Google Art Selfie

We’ve all been there. Sitting on the sofa on a Sunday afternoon, sipping tea and perusing the pages of the arts section when the big question hits like a daub of acrylic: “which historic portrait do I most resemble?”

It’s a query we’ve all had to wrestle with – and one without an easy fix. Short of hitting up every art gallery in the world in search of your framed doppelganger, you’re destined never to know whether you’re more Mona Lisa than Whistler’s Mother.

“Van Gogh no!” you might be thinking, but worry not: everyone’s favourite search giant has delivered a solution to this creative conundrum – and it’s a doozy.