Nintendo Direct live: catch up with today’s live event around third-party games

The latest Nintendo Direct has taken place today – which Nintendo has called a ‘partner showcase’.

The event concentrated on third-party Switch console games from Nintendo’s partners. So there wasn’t any first party stuff like Mario or Pokémon for example. If you want to watch then it’s event is around 25 minutes long and details games that are coming to the original Nintendo Switch as well as the new Switch 2.

Catch up on everything in the embedded video right here:

Some of the key announcements included:

EA Sports FC 26 is coming to Switch and Switch 2 consoles on 26 September with an “overhauled gameplay experience” and new challenges. Plants Vs. Zombies: Replanted is also coming to both consoles on 23 October while Just Dance 2026 is also on the way with 40 new tracks.

Some of the Switch 2 exclusives are coming soon – Madden NFL 26 on 14 August and Apex Legends on 5 August. Later, Once Upon a Katamari is coming on 24 October while Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero is due on 14 November.

Star Wars: Outlaws is coming to Switch 2 on 4 September and there’s a new ‘developer featurette’ here:

There were complaints online before the event around the Switch 2 Virtual Game Card’s restrictions. Unlike with physical Switch games, the virtual card can only be installed on one Switch 2 console at a time and it has undoubtedly been a disappointment with the latest console. It’s certainly rather restrictive for people that have spent a significant amount on the new console.