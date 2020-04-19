Drop everything and download: Drop Wizard

Wizards! They think they’re all smart with their pointy hats, magic sticks, and abracadabra. But Teo’s fallen foul of an evil warlock who’s turned his friend to stone! Horrors! Your aim in Drop Wizard is to blast through legions of cute but deadly evil critters, to rescue your chum.

The game rocked up on iOS years ago, but has just arrived on Android — nearly three years after its sequel. Weird? Yep. Probably to be avoided then? Most certainly not…