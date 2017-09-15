Drop everything and download: Battle Golf Online

Golf! All that walking around feels a bit much like hard work, hence Stuff’s recommendation that you instead sit on your backside and thwack virtual balls instead. In Battle Golf Online, the club-wielding heroes have seemingly had much the same idea, in the sense that they barely move.

Instead of battling it out across fairways dotted with ponds and sandpits, the two players stand at each side of a lake. Holes periodically spring up, whereupon the golfers can start smacking balls at it – or, unsportingly, at each-other.