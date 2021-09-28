Dolby Vision finally comes to Xbox Series X and S

In testing for much of 2021, Microsoft has finally launching Dolby Vision gaming on the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. More than 100 HDR-compatible titles are coming to Dolby Vision, with some available already.

The feature will need you to have a Dolby Vision-compatible TV and to have enabled the relevant next-gen gaming settings such as automatic low-latency mode (ALLM) or variable refresh rate (VRR). This will probably mean you have to have a 2020 or later Dolby Vision-supporting TV, although some older models are compatible.

To check if your display supports Dolby Vision, press the Xbox button to open the guide. Then go to Settings > General > TV & display options > 4K TV details.