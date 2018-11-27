Cyber Tuesday 2018 deals

The Ionic is Fitbit's best all-around tracker, with extra features like GPS tracking and swim-proofing helping the premium fitness band stand out from the crowd. In fact, the only real complaint we had about the Ionic when we reviewed it last December was its near £300 price tag.

Thankfully, Cyber Tuesday (yep, we're gonna make the name stick) has done away with that, and now you can grab the Ionic for just £200, which makes it something of a steal if you're a health nut looking for a fitness-focused smartwatch that's gonna help take your workout the the next level.

Was £279.99 | Now £199.00 (-29%)

Buy from Amazon