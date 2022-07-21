Check out this epic virtual stadium in Minecraft, designed by kids

Quick-fire cricket tournament The Hundred kicks off on 3 August and kids have been challenged to create a virtual stadium for the event… in Minecraft. Over six million kids play Minecraft each week according to a Statista 2021 report.

The UK-wide Every Block Counts competition was designed to spark creativity (as well as interest in The Hundred, of course) and the resulting stadium certainly shows imagination and creativity in spades, with a rainbow arch, sea creature moat around the pitch and rooftop animal garden among the features. It’s called The Space Bowl. The children were asked to present their ideas in any way they liked, whether, painting, sketching or building their ultimate stadium experience, with no restrictions on what they could design.

You can download the stadium design to explore and interact with in Minecraft.

The shortlisted stadium designs were put before a judging panel, including Birmingham Phoenix player and gamer Issy Wong, Minecraft wiz and Founder of BlockWorks, James Delaney. Wong said: “It’s been fantastic to see the levels of creativity from this competition. We’ve seen submissions beyond our wildest expectations and the final build truly is a blockbuster cricket stadium. It’s been incredible to be part of this initiative; another first for The Hundred.”

The Hundred matches run through to the final on 3 September 2022. Last year over half a million tickets were sold, with 16 million watching on TV.

Check out the stadium here:

Play

“I knew that I had to do something colourful. The arch over the stadium is a rainbow to celebrate diversity” said 12-year winner old Thea Burgess, talking about her epic cricket ball-shaped build with a rainbow canopy. 8-year-old Rosie Dwyer, whose design also made it into the final stadium, said “In Minecraft your imagination can run wild and free, and I wanted this stadium to have everything! I’ve gone for sea creatures swimming around the pitch as you watch the games.”

Play