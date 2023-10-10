I’ve created the perfect game night with board games in the Amazon Prime Big Deals Day sale

Board games are a timeless source of fun and excitement, offering a blend of strategy, competition, and fun. As the evenings get darker and the weather colder, there’s nothing like staying inside and getting stuck into a board game.

Whether you’re outsmarting your friends or collaborating with them, modern board games have much more to offer than traditional games like Monopoly and Scrabble.

I’ve trawled through the board game deals in the Amazon Prime Big Deals Day sale to fill your fall evenings with epic adventures.

So, whether you fancy saving the world from a deadly virus, building a train line across America, or defeating Frankenstien’s Monster – there’s something for everyone here.

Now it’s time to roll the dice, draw your cards, and grab yourself an amazing board game deal.

Horrified: Universal Monsters | was $39.99 | now $31.59 | save 21% at Amazon

Horrified is a cooperative board game for ages 10 and up where you defend the town against Frankenstein, Dracula, the bride of Frankenstein, the Wolfman, the Mummy, the Invisible Man, and the creature from the Black Lagoon. It’s an easy game to learn, with great artwork and theme. Once you get more experienced, you can choose to make the game more difficult, giving it excellent replayability. It’s perfect for Halloween.

Ticket to Ride | was $54.99 | now $26.99 | save 51% at Amazon

Build your tracks across the United States in this fast-paced and strategic board game. Connect iconic North American cities across a map of the 20th-century USA and build your train routes to earn points. This is a great game to get someone who is just getting into board games, or might have been put off games by playing Monopoly in the past. It’s easy to learn and there are multiple ways of scoring points, giving it great replayability.

Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza | was $9.99 | now $7.99 | save 20% at Amazon

Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza is a small card game that can be taken anywhere. It’s a fast-paced, raucous game that involves slapping on the table and lots of shouting, so maybe avoid playing this one in a library. It’s super simple, the rules can be learnt in seconds, meaning you’ll be able to play with children as young as three or four. Each game lasts for around 10 to 15 minutes. Get this, and you’ll never be able to look at a narwhal the same again.

Pandemic | was $39.99 | now $20.49 | save 49% at Amazon

In Pandemic players must work together playing to their characters’ strengths as they plan their strategy of eradicating the diseases before they overwhelm the world with ever-increasing outbreaks. It’s a truly cooperative game where you win or lose together. This game is fairly easy to learn and can be played with 2 to 4 players. The average playtime is 45 minutes. It’s the perfect board game for people who like problem solving.

Mysterium Park | was $29.99 | now $23.99 | save 20% at Amazon

Mysterium Park is a cooperative game of deduction and teamwork, with one player taking on the role of the victim (who is now a ghost) and the rest play as psychics. Over the course of the game, players work together to solve a mystery by psychically communicating with the victim. The ghost tries to lead psychics to the correct culprit via a series of dreams. This game is really fun (and a little frustrating at times). I can be played with 2 to 6 players and the average playtime is 28 minutes.

Splendor | was $44.99 | now $20.49 | save 54% on Amazon

In Splendor, players vie for control of gem mines, trade routes, and storefronts to master the gem trade and attract the attention of nobles. By accruing more ways to produce gems, players work to accumulate victory points in a race for prestige and power. This strategy game is fast and intuitive, and the completely variable setup provides nearly limitless replayability. The game can be played by 2 to 4 players and the average playtime is 30 minutes.

Love Letter Card Game | was $14.99 | now $9.99 | save 33% at Amazon

In Love Letter you need to get your love letter to the princess while deflecting the letters from competing suitors. You’ll need to use the abilities of the key people in the princess’s life to outwit your opponents and gain her favor. This new edition of the classic game features brand-new art, screenprinted tokens, and an increased player count. Each game lasts around 20 minutes and can be played by two to four player.

Would You Rather? The Game | was $19.99 | now $13.49 | save 33% at Amazon

If you prefer more casual games, Would You Rather? The Game might be more up your street. You’ll be forced to make tough decisions between two equally terrible or fabulous options. There are questions like ‘Would you rather be the funniest or smartest person alive?’ or ‘Use the bathroom outside like a dog or use a litter box like a cat?’ The real fun comes in trying to guess what the other player’s dealbreakers are. This game contains 500 questions that span categories from Epic, XOXO, Cursed, to Go Deep.

If none of the board games here excited your imagination, check out all of the board games in the Amazon Bid Deal Days sale.

Spencer Hart Buying Guide Editor About As Buying Guide Editor, Spencer is responsible for all e-commerce content on Stuff, overseeing buying guides as well as covering deals and new product launches. Spencer has been writing about consumer tech for over eight years. He has worked on some of the biggest publications in the UK, where he covered everything from the emergence of smartwatches to the arrival of self-driving cars. During this time, Spencer has become a seasoned traveller, racking up air miles while travelling around the world reviewing cars, attending product launches, and covering every trade show known to man, from Baselworld and Geneva Motor Show to CES and MWC. While tech remains one of his biggest passions, Spencer also enjoys getting hands-on with the latest luxury watches, trying out new grooming kit, and road-testing all kinds of vehicles, from electric scooters to supercars. Areas of expertise Watches, travel, grooming, transport, tech