Best Cyber Monday 2019 smartwatch and fitness tracker deals

I'll tell you a secret. I used to roll my eyes at anyone wearing a smartwatch or fitness tracker. I didn't need a hoity-toity wristband telling me what to do.
Of course, that was before I joined the club, and since grabbing an Apple Watch I've never looked back. The genius of wearables is how seamlessly they slot into your routine, nudging you to keep fit, helping you keep better tabs on your health, and subtly convincing you to spend less time gawping at your phone. For such small devices, they can have a surprisingly big impact.
What do you think, then? Reckon you're finally ready to dive headfirst into the world of wearables? If so, be sure to get ahead of the game by checking out these stonking Cyber Monday deals.
Apple Watch 3 (Save £80)
It might not quite be the latest model Apple has rolled out, but the Apple Watch Series 3 is still a cracking smartwatch if you're after a device that'll make all your mates jealous. Part activity tracker, part productivity powerhouse, and part everything else you could possibly dream up, Apple is the King of smartwatches for a reason, and there's never been a better time to find out why.
Was £279 | Now £199 (-28%)
Withings Nokia Steel HR (Save £51)
Hybrid smartwatches like the Nokia Steel HR are for people who don’t want another doodah they have to charge everyday, or a smartwatch that makes them look like a card-carrying nerd. Hey, we get it! Fortunately, the Steel HR looks like a normal watch and lasts for weeks, but also flings out notifications and has a heart rate sensor. It’s not perfect, but maybe you'll be charmed by its minimalist style and stripped-back functionality.
Was £169.95 | Now £118.97 (-30%)
Huawei Band 2 Pro (Save £42)
Despite what Apple might've led you to believe, there's no need to drop an obscene amount of cash on a high-tech wearable. Take the Huawei Band 2 Pro, for example. Here's an uber-affordable fitness tracker that somehow manages to cram GPS, heart rate tracking, swim-readiness and notifications into a band for well under £100. For that price, the Band 2 Pro really is unbeatable in terms of functionality, and now you can pick it up for less than half of that already eye-popping £79.99 RRP. Talk about Cyber Monday madness.
Was £79.99 | Now £37.89
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active (Save £30)
As the name suggests, the new Galaxy Watch Active is a fitness-focused smartwatch aimed at those who love to feel the burn. Essentially a cheaper version of the flagship Galaxy Watch from 2018, the Active drops a few features like bezel navigation and has a shorter battery life (although it'll still last for up to 90 hours on a single charge), but still crams in everything else you'd expect. That means tracking functionality for 39 activities including running, swimming, cycling, yoga, and weight lifting, automatic sleep tracking, a heart rate and blood pressure monitor, GPS support, contactless payments, and mobile notifications. So, if you're a Samsung user keen to get in on the smartwatch craze, why not take a punt on the Galaxy Watch Active this Black Friday.
Was £199.00 | Now £169.00
Huawei Watch GT (Save £90)
Gorgeous smartwatches don't often come cheap. Even on Black Friday you can fork out a few hundered quid for the very best. Now, there's nothing wrong with splashing the cash on god-tier tech, but sometimes there's another way. Take the Huawei Watch GT, for instance. The affordable timepiece covers all the essentials such as fitness tracking, continous heart rate monitoring, full GPS support, mobile notifications, and a whopping 2-week battery. Sure, it lacks some of the extra bells and whistles like music playback and customizable watchfaces, but it perfects the basics and looks absolutely stunning thanks to a tradtional circular design, stainless steel finish, and 1.39in AMOLED display. If that sounds like your cup of tea, there's never been a better time to pick one up.
Was £199.99| Now £109.99
Samsung Galaxy Watch (Save £100)
It's not everyday you'll be able to save £100 on Samsung's flagship smartwatch, but that's what black friday is all about. Geared towards those gluttonous folks who want it all, the Samasung Galaxy Watch is a robust and stylish timepiece with barrels of customisation options (over 60,000, to be exact), an expasive feature set that includes the bixby voice assistant and all the fitness, heart, and sleep tracking options you could ever need, and a battery that should last an entire week. It also looks the part, and thanks to its circular design will likely win over those of you who just can't get onboard with the Apple Watch's squircle finish. Hey, there's no judgement here.
Was £299.99| Now £199.99
Fitbit Ace 2 (Save £24)
One for the adorable little sprog in your life, the Fitbit Ace 2 is a child-friendly fitness tracker designed to help kids get active, and stay active. The colourful gadget is aimed at children aged 6 and older, and features a swimproof design and a chunky screen bumper that should provide protection from all manner of bumps and scrapes (because lets be honest, accidents are bound to happen). As well as tracking steps and active minutes, the Ace 2 also dishes out virtual rewards and on-screen celebrations whenever milestones are hit. It’s all about making fitness fun, which these days is no easy feat.
Was £69.99 | Now £45:99 (-29%)
Garmin Vivoactive 3 (Save £71)
It might be an oldie, but the Garmin Vivoactive 3 is still a goodie. The minimalist smartwatch won our hearts when it arrived back in 2017 for managing to hit the sweet spot between sports and smarts. As well as offering a comprehensive GPS-backed fitness suite, the Vivoactive also supports third-party apps (including a free Tetris clone), wireless payments via Garmin Pay, and smart notifications that let you reply to messages straight away. Its hearty battery should also last for 8 days on a single charge, which is always a juicy bonus.
Was £199.99 | Now £129.99 (-35%)
Fitbit Versa Lite (Save £50)
Despite what the name might suggest, the Fitbit Versa Lite is anything but a soft touch. Sure, the Lite is a stripped back version of the classic Versa that does away with some bits and bobs (swim-tracking, for example, doesn’t make the grade), but it delivers all the essential functionality of a fitness-focused smartwatch including automatic activity and sleep tracking, a heart-rate monitor, guided breathing sessions, and a variety of exercise modes. You’ll need to connect the Lite to your smartwatch to stream music and make use of the connected GPS, but let’s be honest, you probably never leave home without your mobile anyway.
Was £149.99 | Now £99.99 (-33%)
TicWatch Pro (Save £72)
It's rare to see such an accomplished smartwatch which has such an extensive battery life too. Sleep tracking, NFC, GPS, compatible with iOS and Android and the ability to track any sport you can think of, plus it looks like a pretty ordinary ticker too which wouln't look out of sorts with a suit. We're sold.
Was: £215 I Now £143