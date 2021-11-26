Stuff

Home / News / Apple AirPods 2 price slashed to £99 for Black Friday

NewsBlack Friday 2021HeadphonesApple
News

Apple AirPods 2 price slashed to £99 for Black Friday

Bag a top deal on the AirPods (2nd generation)

Dan Grabham Dan Grabham

It’s extremely rare to see Black Friday discounts on Apple products, but AirPods deals are coming thick and fast.

The cheapest option at Amazon UK will bag you a top deal on the AirPods (2nd generation) now at £99 down from £119. They don’t have the wireless charging case (you’ll have to plug in to charge) but it’s not a big deal in our opinion.

And if that’s not enough, the 2021 version of the AirPods Pro are also a steal at the moment. They are currently £185 at Amazon UK – meaning you get a huge £54 off

Our original AirPods Pro review saw Apple’s earbuds awarded a perfect 5/5 star score, noting that the Pros are a “huge step up” from Apple’s plain ol’ AirPods and praising their noise cancellation, versatility, and convenient feature set.

If you want the latest AirPods 3, they are currently available for £169 from Amazon, though some lower prices are available as you can see below. In our AirPods 3 review we said: “As go-anywhere, do-anything earphones they’re hard to beat if you’re an iPhone/iPad/Mac user and you don’t need to go all-out for noise cancellation.”

The top-end AirPods Max over-ears have also been discounted. They’re now a year old, but they represent the pinnacle of sound quality. And they now have £70 off at Amazon, bringing them down to £479. Some lower prices are available as you can see below.

More top Black Friday deals

Related content