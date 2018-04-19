5 things you need to know about the Lenovo Moto G6 family

While the Moto brand has been affixed to much fancier phones, the Moto G line has been Lenovo's (and originally Motorola's) real standout offering, delivering a quality Android experience for modest cash.

And the Moto G6 looks to be the best edition yet. It's not just one phone, however: Lenovo just unveiled the Moto G6, larger Moto G6 Plus, and trimmed-down Moto G6 Play, all of which share some elements despite some pretty serious differences between them.

Eyeing a cheaper Android in the near future? If so, you might want to wait for the new Moto – here's what you need to know about these budget-friendly picks.