5 things you need to know about Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Every year brings us a new Call of Duty, and this year's edition returns to the first-person shooter's strongest recent sub-series with Black Ops 4.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 seeks to be the definitive multiplayer experience for the franchise, returning Black Ops to the fan-favourite boots-on-the-ground approach while introducing a battle royale mode on an absolutely massive new map. And it won't have a cinematic, single-player campaign mode this time around.

Activision and developer Treyarch just pulled the curtain back on Black Ops 4 at a community reveal event today, and here are the five biggest things you need to know about the upcoming PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC shooter.