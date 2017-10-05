The 5-minute guide to Google's Pixel 2 event

Google held a big event today, as expected, and it showcased the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL phones – again, just as expected.

What you might not have expected are wireless earbuds that translate 40 languages on the fly, or a really tiny Google Home – and also a very large Google Home, too.

Google's hardware event ran the gamut, from a high-end laptop to a tiny A.I. powered camera, but you don't need to put aside a few hours to get the full run-through.

It's all right here in our compact digest, and it'll take you no more than a few moments to read. Here's everything you need to know about from Google's gadget extravaganza.