“I’m thinking about my doorbell, when ya gonna ring it, when ya gonna ring it?”

Exactly what The White Stripes were on about in that famous chorus is up for debate, but when it comes to Nest Hello - one of a number of new products unveiled this week by the home automation company - you won’t have to sit there thinking about who’s ringing your doorbell. You’ll know, every single time.

Apparently the number one most requested addition to Nest’s smart home arsenal, the doorbell utilises some of the same tech found in the Nest Cam IQ. It recognises faces, both familiar and unfamiliar, and can send crisp HD images of them (Night Vision mode kicks in after sundown) directly to your smartphone app.

From there you’re able to either chat away or send them packing. I got some (admittedly brief) hands-on time with the Nest Hello at this week’s launch event in San Francisco, naturally curious to see how well it all works in practise. Short answer: I'm very impressed. Long answer: well, you know, read on....