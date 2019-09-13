The squat speaker is incredibly easy to set up. There's Bluetooth onboard but for full functionality you'll want to hook it up to Wi-Fi, using the idiot-proof app. Like the Muso 2nd Gen, the new Qb features a new proximity sensor. This lets you power up the speaker with a pleasing flourish of the hand above the dial, like some sort of Jedi mind trick.

As before, the illuminated dial can be turned to control the volume with a gloriously smooth action. The redesigned interface is superb and now packs 15 touch-sensitive buttons, including your usual playback controls and the ability to access playlists, radio stations and multiroom with one touch. When the speaker is turned off, the slightly annoying power icon no longer remains illuminated as it did on the OG Qb. This is good news if the speaker is anywhere near your bed and you don't want to be disturbed by a constant beam of light.

The updated Naim app lets you control volume and light settings as well as browse by artist, album or genre. There's even an alarm clock function in case there weren't already enough features packed into this neat little package for you.

Unlike its predecessor, the new Qb comes with a remote control. Considering you can control the speaker using the Naim app or whatever device you're playing from, we're not convinced that it needs its own remote. Having said that, the zapper is neatly designed and easy to use, so the needs of remote control enthusiasts should be well met.