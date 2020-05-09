Motorola’s G-series has always knocked it out of the park when it comes to value for money, and the world has never needed a stonking value phone more than it does now.

With everyone shacking up at home saving their pennies, even Apple’s launching a price-conscious contender in 2020. That said, if you’re looking for something even cheaper than the £419 iPhone SE, could the £180 Moto G8 be a choice buy?

What does £180 get you? A decent amount of power, no less than three cameras around the back of the Moto G8, biometric security, and a hefty 4,000mAh battery.

The G8 even undercuts the G7’s price before it, which launched at £239. Open up the box of the G8 and there’s a case included, and screen sports one of those hole-punch selfie cameras you see on flagship phones. Surely there’s a catch? Of course there is.

By comparison to last year’s Moto G7, the design has been pared back, swapping out glass for plastic, and NFC is also missing this time around. On paper, though, if you can handle that compromise, the G8 looks like a seriously good buy. Is it?