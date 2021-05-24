Similarities with the cheaper Moto G30 continue with the 6.5in screen, which is just as much of a handful here and topped with a teardrop notch that manages to avoid being too obtrusive.

Both phones have the same big, bright LCD display, with a 1600x720 resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. It's a welcome step up from the standard 60Hz screens you'll find on cheaper phones, but not quite as buttery smooth as 120Hz panels you'll find on pricier handsets.

Interestingly, 90Hz feels like a more worthwhile inclusion here than it did on the Moto G30, which would stutter when scrolling through image-heavy websites. The Motorola Moto G50's CPU might seem less capable on paper, but the newer silicon is more efficient and does a better job at keeping up with your taps and swipes.

The phone can decide when to ramp up to 90Hz to save battery, but the added smoothness is worth a few hours less between trips to a plug socket. A higher resolution would have been a nice addition, as text and images aren't particularly sharp, although you only really notice with your nose pressed against the glass.

It at least delivers on outdoor brightness, so you shouldn't struggle to read WhatsApp messages while out and about. Don't go expecting HDR support or cinema-grade image quality and you won't be too disappointed with the Motorola Moto G50's image quality, which is decent enough for a £200 phone.

Colours are a little muted on the default setting, and the two other options don't make a major difference. Contrast is only OK, too, which saps movies of visual punch, but YouTube clips look decent enough.

Sound quality remains a disappointment, with the single down-firing speaker at its best when playing spoken word podcasts. Most music sounds rather harsh once you crank the volume, so you'll definitely want to use the 3.5mm headphone port.