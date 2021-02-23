High refresh rate screens have been slowly trickling down from flagship phones for the last year or so, and now you can get one for less than £200. The Moto G30 opts for a 90Hz panel, which isn't quite up there with Samsung, OnePlus and the like, but should still create a slicker user experience than a more basic 60Hz phone.

At least, that's the idea. Scroll rapidly down a web page and the G30 takes its sweet time to load in images, detracting from the sense of smoothness. Even swiping up the app drawer isn't particularly butter-like, though things do improve if you force the screen to its highest refresh rate, rather than letting it decide when to boost up and when to relax down at 60Hz. Sure, there'll be a battery hit, but not a significant one.

At 6.5in and with a 20:9 aspect ratio, the G30's display is a real chunkster, one you'll need two hands to use comfortably. The teardrop notch isn't all that obtrusive, and the bezels are fairly slim for a budget phone.

The 1600x720 resolution is something of a letdown, though. 1080p screens aren't uncommon in budget phones any more, and with relatively fewer pixels stretched over a sizable panel, text isn't especially crisp.

Colours are quite restrained out of the box, and the LCD panel gets plenty bright when you step outdoors, but contrast is merely average and darker video scenes don't have an awful lot of detail. There's also no HDR support. Go in expecting to be blown away by its clarity and you'll be disappointed, as even at the lower end of the price spectrum, screen quality is merely OK.

That's true of the single down-firing speaker, too. It gets fairly loud, but is easily muffled depending how you hold the phone, and sounds tuned to vocals, so gets particularly shrill when you crank up the volume.