Despite what you might have read, nothing immerses you in sound like a genuine surround system.

Hearing effects emanate from every direction can completely change your aural perception. A film like Ready Player One becomes a sonic rollercoaster ride, while A Quiet Place is now far from quiet and thus all the more terrifying.

A system’s ability to coalesce into a three dimensional soundscape is what differentiates the good multichannel setups from the bad. MASS definitely falls into the former category, creating a cohesive and composed 5.1-channel experience that surrounds the listener.

The beauty of using satellites is that the identical speakers combine to create a surround system that’s tonally balanced. Sounds glide from one speaker to another with the grace of an ice dancer. There’s no sudden changes in tone or pitch caused by different tweeters or drivers.

Despite their diminutive stature, the satellites are capable of conjuring up a confident soundstage. The drivers manage to tease a surprising amount of detail from even the most complex soundtrack. There’s a crispness to the treble, and the tweeters are able to render the higher frequencies without becoming shrill or sibilant.

While you never get the sense of scale or epic scope that larger speakers can offer, what you do get is a nimbleness combined with precision and control. The smaller enclosures make the satellites ideal for less spacious living rooms, and pairing them with a solid entry-level receiver or amp will pay dividends.

A five-channel configuration should be enough for all but the most ardent multichannel fans, but there are expansion options. Monitor Audio sell the satellites individually at £75 a pop, so if you have the room and the extra amplification you can run a 7.1-channel system.

Of course a satellite speaker is only as good as its subwoofer, and a sub/sat system will live or die on how well the two are integrated. If the sub turbo-charges the bass it will stomp over the satellites like a pair of hobnail boots. If it lacks sub-sonic authority, then the rest of the system will lose any real sense of impact. It all comes down to the crossover: the point at which the satellites hand over the low frequency duties to the subwoofer. If this is bungled, the system becomes congested and the bass is either overpowering or completely missing. A crossover that’s too high is a particular issue, causing voices to sound unnatural.

There are no such issues with the MASS system, the sub hands over to the satellites with the practised precision of a relay team. The system is also very responsive, reacting to changes in volume and effortlessly steering sounds around the room.

A Quiet Place makes dramatic use of dynamic range, and this sub/sat combo handled the transitions from near-silence to very loud without missing a beat.

If I had one complaint about the MASS system its that the subwoofer feels a little underpowered. It integrates with the satellites seamlessly, but the 8” driver limits how much the system can mine the sub-sonic depths.

This was immediately apparent when King Kong made his appearance during the opening race in Ready Player One. The giant ape just didn’t have the sheer mass (if you’ll pardon the pun) that he had with other systems. That’s why I’d suggest putting the sub in a corner to boost its low-end presence.

In all other respects this is a great little 5.1 sub/sat system that’s sure to please, it's a well-designed and immersive package that won’t break the bank.