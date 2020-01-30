The use of magnets and the kickstand are what really come to define how the Surface Pro 7 operates.

Magnets keep the keyboard locked onto the screen, and a second team of magnets let the keyboard sit at a slight upward angle. It makes typing a bit more comfy.

The metal kickstand also keeps the Pro 7 upright away from the keyboard. It's a sturdy mechanism that can sit at any angle you like, from near enough straight up to almost flat. Still, having a 1mm-thick piece of aluminium resting on your knees doesn't match the comfort of a normal laptop. And if you have to work on a shallow table, make sure the kickstand doesn't rest too near the edge. If it goes over, it'll take the screen, and possibly the in-tact status of the screen glass, with it.

In most, less compromised, situations the Surface Pro 7 works like a dream. The keyboard is just about stiff enough to make typing feel like that of a "proper" laptop, and the keys themselves are excellent.

You get more travel here in a MacBook, more of the feedback that lets you type with confidence. No-one should want to type out a 2000 words essay on a touchscreen. The keyboard also has a backlight, which can be set at three different levels using one of the F-keys.

Even the trackpad is alarmingly good. Early versions of the Surface Pro keyboard had fairly small trackpads, but this one is large enough to look and feel just like, well, a normal pad. It's also a proper glass pad, not the plastic you'd expect to see in the average tablet accessory keyboard. Glass feels much smoother, much better.

The Signature Pro keyboard is expensive, yes. Absolutely. Sure. You can buy a Chromebook good enough for basic computer jobs for around the same price as the keyboard alone if you shop around online. But there are some pretty good excuses for the high cost.

There's no fingerprint scanner here, but Microsoft does make a Surface Pro keyboard with one.