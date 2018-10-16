For something that’s just trying to be a versatile device for day-to-day work and play, the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 is oddly controversial.

On the one hand, you have some recent research stats celebrating the fact the Surface line seems to have bumped Microsoft up to the top 5 PC makers in the US. And on the other you have tech experts predicting the end of Microsoft’s series of hybrid tablet computers altogether the week the Pro 6 launches.

All the confusion becomes clear, though, when you remember that the Microsoft Surface is never going to be for that elusive ‘everybody’. And that’s OK. It can still be a very useful, practical buy for hundreds of thousands if not millions of people.

Still, it’s worth noting that all this fuss comes when the Pro 6 is such a modest upgrade in features and design on last year’s Surface Pro 5, that it may as well be hiding under a sheet.

Here’s what’s new for this year and whether you should wait for the much rumoured iPad Pro upgrade for 2018.