Of Apple’s revamped accessories for the new iPad Pro, Apple Pencil (£119) and the Smart Keyboard Folio (£179) are the most interesting. Both showcase a kind of elegance regarding the ease in which they connect, but the Pencil in particular is an unqualified success.

The new Pencil deftly deals with its predecessor’s shortcomings. It connects via magnets to the iPad Pro, to pair and wirelessly charge. The flat edge improves your grip, and stops the Pencil rolling off of a table. There’s a double-tap gesture that’s configurable per app – in Procreate, it can launch the radial menu; in LiquidText, you can circle a document content, and double-tap to slide a linked excerpt out of your workspace. Brilliant.

The Folio instantly connects and is a snap to set-up, but is more variable in use. Typing on the thing didn’t click with me, and I was much slower than on a standard Apple keyboard. There’s noticeable wobble when the iPad’s screen is tapped. Also, fold the Folio back and you end up gripping the keys, which is just weird.

It also showcases a slight disconnect, in that Apple’s notebook people say ergonomics are a big reason to avoid touchscreen Macs, since you’d have to constantly reach for the sccreen – and yet a docked iPad demands you do exactly that. I’m not sure what the solution is, but iOS needs to help you interact with the screen less when you’re using a Folio – or any other keyboard.