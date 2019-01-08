Right off the bat, the updated laptop looks slimmer and more compact in size than its predecessor.

It’s the lightest one yet, making it an even better option where portability's concerned. While it doesn't appear to be quite be as slim as the Macbook Air, it's not so far off.

It doesn't feel flimsy when you pick it up, with a sturdy, light build that’ll easily slip into your bag as you commute to work.

Available in 3 colours including Black and Silver, a new Frost White colour and White with a Rose Gold finish, it looks even sleeker than the 2018 version, with a bit of a polish and some inches shaved off.

The thin bezel returns and really makes the InfinityEdge Dolby Vision screen pop.

Just like the 2018 version, the new XPS 13 has a power button to the right of the keyboard which also acts as a fingerprint scanner to give you touch access for some easy login action and an added element of security.

It also once again has a feature on the side of the laptop that indicates how full or low the battery is using a row of lights that come on with the press of a button.

It’s good to see this stay, as it’s a handy way of checking without having to open the laptop when you're out and about.