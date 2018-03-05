Something tells me you didn’t get an Oculus Rift or HTC Vive for your child last Christmas.

Whether it’s the eye-watering cost, the impracticality of setting it up in your home or the fear of motion-sickness 'issues', there’s a fair few reasons why you may baulk at the purchase of one of those high-end VR headsets. Still, such perfectly valid reasoning likely isn’t enough to put a stop to your kid’s nagging.

Fortunately, there’s a new toy on the way that may well solve all the downsides above: the Merge 6DoF Blaster. It may just look like a simplistic plastic toy at first, but slip your smartphone in and it turns into an affordable VR-esque shoot ’em up.

OK, so it’s not going to be anywhere near as immersive as something like the HTC Vive, but after spending an hour with the 6DoF Blaster I’m happy to report that this upcoming toy still offers rip-roaring fun.