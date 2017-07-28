With Intel’s latest Kaby Lake silicon under the hood, the X6603 is about as up-to-date as laptops get right now. The quad-core i5-7300HQ normally ticks along at 2.5GHz, but can Turbo Boost up to 3.5GHz when you need some extra muscle.

It’s not going to break any benchmark records, but is easily powerful enough to run your run-of-the-mill Windows programs - or feed the GPU enough data to keep your games running at smooth frame rates. 8GB of RAM is really the minimum you’d expect, but is still plenty to run today’s games without chugging.

There’s only one X6603 variant on sale here in the UK, which comes equipped with a 128GB SSD and 1TB hard disk. It’s a great combo, with the speedy SSD dedicated to Windows (and a few of your favourite games) and the slower, more capacious hard disk ready to gobble up your multimedia files.

It’s the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050ti graphics chip that really stands out, though. It’s ideally suited to gaming at 1080p, with enough power to run most of today’s games at medium to high details. Really tough titles like the Witcher III can still send frame rates tumbling, but Blizzard’s loot-em-up Diablo III plays perfectly with all the settings turned up. No, you’re not going to be hooking it up to a 4K TV and playing at UHD resolutions, but on the laptop itself you’ll be comfortably playing most games at 60fps.

All this power takes a toll on battery life, even when you’re not pushing it to the max. Away from the mains, the X6603 can only manage a few hours on battery power - at best. Try anything intensive and you’ll be out of juice in around two. That’s a shame, as it’s not a heavyweight and you could comfortably take it with you on the move.