The Uxbridge is really easy to set up, just plug it in, download the free Marshall Voice app and follow the instructions. This includes connecting to Alexa and setting it up as an AirPlay 2 speaker. The app includes an equaliser with presets for rock, metal, pop, hip-hop and spoken and there's also a custom option if you think you know better than the world's most famous amp makers. The app will also deliver any firmware updates when they're released.

The speaker uses Marshall's nifty little startup guitar riff sound effect on startup, which is actually incredibly satisfying every time you hear it. You can turn it off in the app if it bugs you. The slightly tricksy volume rockers mean that you're probably better off using the app or the volume slider on whatever you're streaming from to control the sound level.

Like pretty much all other Alexa-powered speakers, there is no off button. Because Alexa is omnipresent. Always there. Listening. Waiting. If you want to mute the microphone, you can just hold down the mic button on the top of the unit until the indicator lights glow red.

The only other buttons are the play/pause button on the top panel, plus a Bluetooth pairing button on the back. You can connect with Bluetooth, Airplay 2 or Spotify Connect.